All Four ‘Hunger Games’ Movies Now Streaming Free on Tubi

The odds are now streaming in your favor: The four “Hunger Games” movies starring Jennifer Lawrence are available for free on Tubi.

The sci-fi dystopian blockbusters from Lionsgate are now available on Tubi’s free, ad-supported platform in the U.S. The “Hunger Games” film franchise grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide. Alongside Lawrence, the movies starred Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks and Donald Sutherland.

The four movies — “The Hunger Games” (2012), “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013) and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” Parts 1 and 2 (2014 and 2015) — have joined Tubi’s library of more than 23,000 movies and television shows. Tubi is part of Fox Corp., which acquired it earlier this year in a $440 million deal.

The movies are based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling dystopian trilogy of “The Hunger Games,” “Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay.” The books and movies are set in Panem, a North American country with 12 districts — with children from the districts selected via lottery to participate in the compulsory Hunger Games death match.

Lawrence stars as Katniss Everdeen, who survives the brutal Hunger Games before rising to lead the rebellion against Panem’s tyrannical President Snow (Sutherland).

Separately Lionsgate is developing a prequel to the “Hunger Games,” based on Collins’ “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” published this past May. The studio has tapped director Francis Lawrence, who helmed three of the “Hunger Games” movies, for the adaptation.

Tubi’s ad-supported VOD (AVOD) service is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, the web (tubi.tv), and connected-TV devices and services including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung and Vizio TVs, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The premiere sponsor of the “Hunger Games” film foursome on Tubi is Age of Learning’s Adventure Academy educational multiplayer game service.