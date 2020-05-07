Hulu Nabs ‘Scandal’ Streaming Rights to All 7 Seasons Away From Netflix

Get the popcorn and wine ready, Hulu subscribers: “Scandal,” Shonda Rhimes’ primetime political drama series, is jumping from Netflix to Hulu later this month.

All seven seasons of “Scandal” — 124 episodes in all — will begin streaming exclusively on Hulu as of May 20, when the show will no longer be on Netflix in the U.S. The series was created by Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice”) and stars Kerry Washington as political fixer Olivia Pope.

The Washington, D.C.-set drama centers around a team of crisis-management operatives who sacrifice their time — and often their ethics — to “handle” unimaginable crises affecting the nation’s elite. Over its seven seasons, “Scandal” storylines have explored political culture, gender disparities, sexual politics and race in America.

“Scandal” was produced by ABC Studios. Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), Mark Fish, Mark Wilding and Tom Verica are executive producers.

“Scandal” aired on ABC from 2012-18 where it was a stalwart ratings driver. In addition to Kerry Washington, “Scandal” stars Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn, Jeff Perry, Bellamy Young, Joshua Malina, Scott Foley, Portia De Rossi and Cornelius Smith Jr.

Hulu may be getting the full series run of “Scandal,” but Netflix in 2017 struck a multiyear production deal with Rhimes — ending her 15-year partnership with ABC Studios.