Hulu Live TV Service Finally Available on Sony PlayStation 4

Nearly three years after Hulu debuted a live TV subscription service, it’s finally available on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Hulu’s VOD service has long been available on PS4, but the live subscription-TV service until now was not. PlayStation 4 users will now be able to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, gaining access to both live and on-demand programming from channels including all four major broadcast nets — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — in most U.S. markets, as well as cable channels including ESPN, Fox News, CNN, FX and TNT.

Disney, which now controls Hulu, said the Hulu live TV service had 3.2 million subscribers at the end of 2019, nearly doubling year-over-year from 1.7 million. Overall, Hulu had 30.4 million subscribers. Last December, Hulu raised the price of the base live TV package of 60-plus channels by 22%, to $54.99 per month.

Current PlayStation 4 users who already have Hulu can upgrade to Hulu With Live TV through their account settings on hulu.com. Viewers who are already subscribed to Hulu’s live TV service will also now be able to access and watch live channels through the Hulu app on PlayStation 4.

Hulu + Live TV is currently available on Apple TV (4th generation), Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon’s Echo Show, Roku devices, Xbox One and Xbox 360, iOS and Android mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, select LG and Samsung TVs, Vizio SmartCast TVs, Windows 10, Mac and PC browsers, and Chromecast.

The live TV package includes access to all of Hulu’s on-demand content, comprising over 85,000 TV episodes and thousands of movies. That includes originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Castle Rock” and “Shrill,” as well as current and past TV shows including “This Is Us,” “The Good Doctor,” “Family Guy,” “ER” and “Lost.”

On Monday, Hulu launched FX on Hulu, a hub that brings together 40-plus FX Networks series like “Nip/Tuck,” “Justified,” “Damages,” and “Rescue Me” along with forthcoming FX originals exclusively for Hulu including Alex Garland’s “Devs” and limited series “Mrs. America” starring Cate Blanchett.