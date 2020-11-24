Hulu Brings Back $2 Monthly Black Friday Subscription Deal

Hulu wants to reel in deal-seekers with a reprise of its Black Friday promotion — offering its entry-level ad-supported package for $2 per month, a 66% discount, for a year.

Starting at midnight PT on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26), new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $1.99 per month for one year at hulu.com. The limited-time offer runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on Cyber Monday (Nov. 30).

Hulu’s VOD package with ads is normally $5.99 monthly. The Disney-controlled streamer isn’t offering a Black Friday price break on the no-ads plan, which costs $11.99 per month.

This year’s Black Friday promo is identical to the one it pushed last year, while in 2018 it ran an even more aggressive offer of 99 cents monthly for 12 months on the ad-supported package.

Hulu continues to lead with the ad-supported VOD package, as it generates dual revenue streams and lets it offer an attractive price point. NBCUniversal’s Peacock is following the same model with a mix of ad-supported and ad-free plans, while WarnerMedia plans to bow a reduced-price version of HBO Max in the back half of 2021 that includes ads.

Overall, Hulu had 36.6 million subscribers (up 28% year over year) as of Oct. 3, the end of Disney’s fiscal fourth quarter. About 89% of those (32.5 million) were on SVOD-only plans, with 4.1 million taking both SVOD and live TV (for which Hulu just raised prices by $10 per month).

Hulu’s on-demand streaming library includes full seasons of hit shows like “Family Guy,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Golden Girls,” films like “Trolls World Tour” and originals including “Pen15,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Ramy,” “Animaniacs” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”