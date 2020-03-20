×

Hulu Adds ABC News’ Live-Streaming Channel for All Subscribers, Citing Coronavirus Crisis

Todd Spangler

Hulu is now giving on-demand subscribers access to the free 24-hour ABC News Live streaming channel, in a bit of corporate synergy under their common parent, Disney.

Starting Friday, subscribers to Hulu’s $5.99 monthly ad-supported and $10.99 monthly no-ads plans can access the ABC News Live stream by visiting the “Hulu Picks” section. Hulu With Live TV added ABC News Live a year and half ago.

According to Hulu, more than 45% of its viewers have either canceled pay-TV services or are cord-nevers who have not ever subscribed to cable or satellite TV.

“Given the rapidly evolving situation around COVID-19, and to ensure that our viewers can stay informed during this time, we’re partnering with ABC News Live to bring the channel’s 24/7 live coverage to Hulu and Disney-billed on-demand subscribers as part of their subscription,” the streamer said in a statement.

That said, the move seems mainly about providing easy access to ABC News Live for Hulu’s over 27 million VOD subs and to monetize their viewing — rather than being a kind of public service to Hulu customers. Cord-cutters are already able to watch ABC News Live — for free — via ABCNews.com, Roku, Hulu, Sling TV, Xumo and ABC News apps.

For its part, ABC has said that by the end of 2020, ABC News Live will air 18 hours of live and original content daily across all dayparts, including a mix of live, anchored news programs in primetime, morning and daytime, breaking news coverage and original documentaries.

