×

HQ Trivia Live Game App Shuts Down

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
HQ Trivia
CREDIT: Intermedia Labs

After a two and a half years, HQ Trivia — the live game-show app that gave away cash prizes to winners — is shutting down.

HQ Trivia’s move to shut its doors was first reported by CNN. The company is laying off its 25 full-time staffers, according to the report.

In a tweet Friday, CEO Rus Yusupov commented on the shutdown, writing, “With HQ we showed the world the future of TV. We didn’t get to where we hoped but we did stretch the world’s imagination for what’s possible on our smartphones. Thanks to everyone who helped build this and thanks for playing.”

Yusupov, in a memo to company staff Friday afternoon, said HQ had received an acquisition offer from an “established business” but at the last minute the buyer backed out, per CNN’s report. The company’s investors were “no longer willing to fund the company, and so effective today HQ will cease operations and move to dissolution,” Yusupov wrote.

The app was launched by parent company Intermedia Labs in August 2017. At its peak HQ Trivia — which spawned a rash of copycats — had attracted some 2.3 million live viewers, each looking to earn a piece of a steadily growing pool of prize money for answering 12 trivia questions correctly. At one point HQ Trivia’s total prize pot hit $250,000 in a game sponsored by Warner Bros. “Ready Player One.”

Popular on Variety

Comedian Scott Rogowsky, aka “Quiz Daddy,” had been the popular host of HQ Trivia before exiting the gig last year to anchor a baseball show on the DAZN streaming service. Former guest host Matt Richards became the game show’s regular primetime host.

HQ managed about 15 million all-time installs, peaking at 2 million in February 2018, according to research firm Sensor Tower. In January 2020, the app had just 67,000 installs. The company also launched offshoot apps, including puzzle game HQ Words and HQX, a live photo competition in which players voted on the best submissions in different categories.

New York-based Intermedia Labs was co-founded by Yusupov and Colin Kroll, two of the creators of Vine, which Twitter acquired in 2012 and then shut down four years later. In December 2018, Kroll was found dead in his New York City apartment of an apparent drug overdose.

In 2018, Intermedia raised $15 million in funding led by venture-capital firm Founders Fund, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, which previously invested seed money in the startup, and said it had a valuation at the time of $100 million.

HQ Trivia had inked sponsorship deals with several entertainment companies, including Fox, Warner Bros., NBC and Universal Pictures, as well as Google, Nike, Target, JPMorgan Chase, and MillerCoors.

More Digital

  • HQ Trivia

    HQ Trivia Live Game App Shuts Down

    After a two and a half years, HQ Trivia — the live game-show app that gave away cash prizes to winners — is shutting down. HQ Trivia’s move to shut its doors was first reported by CNN. The company is laying off its 25 full-time staffers, according to the report. In a tweet Friday, CEO [...]

  • Golden Mics - The Podcast Academy

    The Oscars of Podcasting? First 'Golden Mics' Awards to Debut in 2021

    The burgeoning podcast biz is looking for its own version of the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys. On Friday, a group of podcast publishers and producers including Spotify, NPR, PRX, Sony Music Entertainment and Wondery announced the formation of the Podcast Academy, a membership-based organization dedicated to promoting the medium. As part of its charter, the [...]

  • Mike Bloomberg

    Mike Bloomberg's Odd Meme Blitz Spurs Instagram to Require Influencers to Disclose Paid Political Content

    A new paid meme campaign on Instagram by billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who’s running a guerrilla bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has prompted Facebook to clarify that influencers on the platform must disclose such arrangements. This week, Bloomberg’s presidential campaign launched a broad campaign across at least 19 top Instagram accounts with a collective [...]

  • Disney+ on Roku

    Roku Takes Credit for Being 'Important' Part of Disney Plus's Booming Q4 Signups

    Roku, in announcing strong 2019 holiday-quarter results, gave a bit of a flex in claiming it was a key part of Disney Plus reeling in 26.5 million customers in Q4. CEO Anthony Wood, on the company’s earnings call Thursday, gave props to Disney for blowing past Wall Street expectations with the new streaming service in [...]

  • Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put

    Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put Moms Back in the TV Workforce

    In order to combat the drop-out rate of women in the television industry, a new initiative has been launched Friday by Share My Telly Job (SMTJ) and The Talent Manager. Within the TV production sector, there is a growing recognition among recruiters that job sharing could help curb the negative effects of parental leave as [...]

  • Liam Keelan

    Disney Hires BBC Studios Alum to Lead TV Content for Europe and Africa

    Former BBC scripted content portfolio director Liam Keelan has joined the Mouse House. The London-based exec will take on the newly created regional role of VP of original productions for television, where he is to oversee content for both channels and fledgling streaming service Disney+ in Europe and Africa. Leading a team of development and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad