Howard Stern Announces SiriusXM Premier Will Be Free Through May 15

Rebecca Rubin

Howard Stern
Howard Stern announced Tuesday that SiriusXM Premier will be free through May 15 as a courtesy to those staying home in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

For the next month and a half, listeners will have access to more than 300 ad-free channels, including the Howard Stern Show. Sirius XM is also adding new curated content, as well as bringing back music channels by top artists.

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer said in a statement.

Meyer added, “In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning.”

SiriusXM is also launching #StayHome Radio on April 1. The channel will feature feel-good tracks from artists such as Lizzo, Coldplay, Pink and Bob Marley. Stations featuring music from Billy Joel, Dave Matthews Band and other popular entertainers will also return starting April 1.

Listeners, who can tune in via the app or on SiriusXM’s website, will have access to news outlets like CNN, CNBC and BBC World Service through Premier.

