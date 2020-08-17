How to Watch the Democratic National Convention

With presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate last week, this year’s presidential race is heating up – and just in time for the Democratic National Convention.
The convention will take place virtually this year rather than in its originally planned location of Milwaukee, Wis., and will feature a slew of speeches delivered from different sites across the country from Aug. 17-20.
Speakers include Biden and Harris, who are set to accept the party’s nomination; former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama; former democratic candidates and senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who will deliver a speech encouraging his fellow Republicans to vote for Biden and Harris.
From 9 to 11 p.m. ET each night, the convention will be televised on all major networks and broadcast on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also watch on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV by downloading the free app Endavo onto their devices. In addition, the event will be livestreamed directly from the DNC’s website.
Speeches will correlate with each day’s theme, with Monday’s being “We the People;” Tuesday is “Leadership Matters,;” Wednesday is “A More Perfect Union” and Thursday is “America’s Promise.”
See the full lineup of speakers below.
MONDAY
Michelle Obama
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn
Former Ohio Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Sen. Catherine Cortez
Rep. Bennie Thompson
Sen. Doug Jones
Rep. Gwen Moore
TUESDAY
Dr. Jill Biden
Former President Bill Clinton
Former Secretary of State John Kerry
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
Former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
WEDNESDAY
Former President Barack Obama
Sen. Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nomination
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Former Secretary of State and former democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
THURSDAY
Joe Biden accepts democratic presidential nomination with members of his family
Sen. Cory Booker
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg
Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Sen. Chris Coons