How to Watch the Democratic National Convention

With presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate last week, this year’s presidential race is heating up – and just in time for the Democratic National Convention.

The convention will take place virtually this year rather than in its originally planned location of Milwaukee, Wis., and will feature a slew of speeches delivered from different sites across the country from Aug. 17-20.

Speakers include Biden and Harris, who are set to accept the party’s nomination; former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama; former democratic candidates and senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who will deliver a speech encouraging his fellow Republicans to vote for Biden and Harris.

From 9 to 11 p.m. ET each night, the convention will be televised on all major networks and broadcast on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also watch on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV by downloading the free app Endavo onto their devices. In addition, the event will be livestreamed directly from the DNC’s website.

Speeches will correlate with each day’s theme, with Monday’s being “We the People;” Tuesday is “Leadership Matters,;” Wednesday is “A More Perfect Union” and Thursday is “America’s Promise.”

See the full lineup of speakers below.

MONDAY

Michelle Obama

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn

Former Ohio Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Catherine Cortez

Rep. Bennie Thompson

Sen. Doug Jones

Rep. Gwen Moore

TUESDAY

Dr. Jill Biden

Former President Bill Clinton

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

WEDNESDAY

Former President Barack Obama

Sen. Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nomination

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State and former democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

THURSDAY

Joe Biden accepts democratic presidential nomination with members of his family

Sen. Cory Booker

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Chris Coons