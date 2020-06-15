HBO Announces Virtual Pride Celebration Featuring Janelle Monáe, Todrick Hall, Kim Petras

HBO has announced the launch of a digital Pride celebration on its Human By Orientation platform, which will host daily virtual events honoring the LGBTQIA+ community from June 18 to June 28.

All of the events on the platform are free, including musical performances from Janelle Monáe, Todrick Hall and Kim Petras.

Jackie Gagne, vice president of multicultural marketing at HBO, said in a press release that this year’s Pride month is more important than ever. “Black lives matter, Black trans lives matter, Black queer lives matter. Our goal of Human By Orientation has always been to help the community celebrate their proudest and queerest selves,” Gagne said.

The festivities kick off on June 18 with a dance party hosted by Por Detroit and Ostbahnhof, two of L.A.’s most notorious warehouse event organizers. The next day, Hall will mark Juneteenth with the first live musical performance of the lineup.

“I am very excited to perform a one-of-a-kind set that not only celebrates Pride, but also lands on this hallowed day in the black community,” Hall said in a statement. “Especially now, it’s so important for black queer artists to have our voices heard.”

The weekend of June 20 will continue with a brunch hosted by Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara from HBO’s “We’re Here.” June 21 will bring a dance class with The Sweat Spot founder Ryan Heffington, followed by a queer comedy night.

The next week will offer a “Drag Queen Story Hour,” a vogueing class with the cast of HBO Max’s “Legendary,” and an hour-long set from Kim Petras on June 27. Closing out the 10-day celebration is none other than Janelle Monáe, who will put on an intimate performance on June 28.

Throughout the event, Human By Orientation will also highlight and partner with nonprofit organizations benefitting the LGBTQIA+ community, including the National Black Justice Coalition, Ali Forney Center and Audre Lorde Project.