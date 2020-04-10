HBO Halts Plans to Drop Support for Older Apple TV Models, but Only for a Few Weeks

HBO will continue to support streaming apps on Apple TV second- and third-generation models through at least May 15, temporarily suspending its plan to discontinue support for the older set-tops this month.

The premium cabler had a previously scheduled “device deprecation” plan on 2nd and 3rd gen Apple TV devices effective April 30 for HBO Now and HBO Go.

In light of the COVID-19 lockdown, HBO will now support HBO Now on those models until May 15. In addition, HBO Go (the version for pay-TV customers) will continue to be available on Apple TV 2nd/3rd generation models for a few additional months.

Going forward, HBO Now and HBO Go will be natively supported on only the fourth-generation Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K. As a workaround, HBO customers can continue using the older Apple TVs by streaming from their mobile devices via AirPlay.

Among other streaming services, support varies for Apple’s older set-tops — first introduced back in 2010 (2nd gen) and 2012 (3rd gen) — which include the aluminum remote control. The tech giant’s own Apple TV Plus and Apple TV app are available for Apple TV 3rd generation and later. Netflix is available on Apple TV 2nd generation boxes and later per its support site while Disney Plus works only on Apple TV 4th-generation models and later.

HBO has been a longtime Apple partner: When the standalone HBO Now service debuted back in 2015, Apple TV was the exclusive OTT device platform at launch.

Currently, the Apple TV app is featuring HBO’s biggest-ever free content giveaway, which now includes every episode of 10 original series, including “Big Little Lies,” “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Barry,” “Succession,” “Silicon Valley,” “True Blood,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Wire” and “Ballers.”