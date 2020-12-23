HBO Max Streaming Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ 1970s TV Series Ahead of ‘WW84’ Premiere

HBO Max is streaming “Wonder Woman,” the iconic ’70s TV series starring Lynda Carter in the title superhero role — all 60 episodes of the live-action show — starting Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The nostalgia trip is designed to get fans geared up for the Christmas Day premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, being released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (at noon ET on Dec. 25).

“Wonder Woman,” which ran for three seasons from 1975-79, stars Carter as the famed Amazonian princess. In the first season, which originally aired on ABC, Wonder Woman travels to 1940s America disguised as Diana Prince, assistant to the handsome but trouble-prone Major Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner). CBS picked up seasons 2-3 of the show, which are set in the ’70s, under the title “The New Adventures of Wonder Woman.”

Carter, who would later land the role of U.S. president on the CW’s “Supergirl,” was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. “I guess if there’s ever a role that was meant for me, it was Wonder Woman,” Carter told Variety in an interview at the time.

In the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984,” a follow-up to DC’s 2017 hit “Wonder Woman,” director Patty Jenkins returns with Gadot wielding the lasso of truth alongside co-stars Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available for 31 days from its theatrical release on HBO Max in the U.S., included at no additional cost to subscribers.

Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. now have access to the HBO Max app through their provider, and WarnerMedia last week finally inked a distribution deal with Roku to get HBO Max on the streaming platform. After eliminating the free seven-day trial promo, WarnerMedia launched an offer for new and returning HBO Max subscribers to get a discount on six months of the service if they prepay for $69.99 (a 22% savings), available through Jan. 15, 2021.