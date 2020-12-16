HBO Max Goes Live on PlayStation 5, Still No Roku Deal in Sight

HBO Max is now available on PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation videogame console — which has been in scarce supply since it went on sale last month.

News of the deal between WarnerMedia and Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring HBO Max to the PS5 comes a day after Comcast announced the rollout of the streaming app on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. And Amazon announced a deal in November to carry HBO Max on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices, after holding out for several months.

But Roku and WarnerMedia remain at loggerheads over a pact, with the possibility of reaching a deal before the end of 2020 looking increasingly unlikely. The companies are still in talks, trying to resolve their disputes. Among those: Roku wants to continue to have the ability to sell HBO subscriptions through the Roku Channel store, while WarnerMedia is insisting on distributing HBO Max as a separate app.

On the PS5, HBO Max joins an array of other streaming apps on the console. The HBO Max app was available on PlayStation 4 at launch.

WarnerMedia has been looking to boost distribution of HBO Max ahead of the day-and-date premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot on the service and in theaters on Dec. 25. Meanwhile, as previously announced, all films in Warner Bros.’s 2021 slate will debut on HBO Max in the U.S. concurrently with its theatrical release and will be available to stream exclusively for one month.

HBO Max, which regularly costs $14.99 per month, touts 10,000 hours of curated premium content, including TV shows and movies from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies.

In addition to the release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” HBO Max this month will feature exclusive holiday special “My Gift: A Christmas Special” from Carrie Underwood, a new “Euphoria” special episode starring Zendaya, Steven Soderbergh’s comedy film “Let Them All Talk,” and four-part docuseries “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults.”

In January, HBO Max programming highlights include the second “Euphoria” special episode; “Search Party” Season 4; a new season of “Selena + Chef,” the entire “Gossip Girl” library, Season 1 of “Snowpiercer,” “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” and “King of Staten Island.”