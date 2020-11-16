HBO Max Is Finally Coming to Amazon Fire TV

Almost six months after HBO Max’s launch, the WarnerMedia streaming service will finally be landing on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets.

The HBO Max app for Amazon’s devices will be available Tuesday, Nov. 17. The launch will bring WarnerMedia’s flagship direct-to-consumer product to Amazon’s estimated 40 million-plus active Fire TV users as well as the company’s Fire tablet customers.

For now, HBO Max remains unavailable on the Roku platform, which had about 46 million active accounts for its devices as of the end of Q3.

Terms of WarnerMedia’s deal with Amazon for the Fire devices are not being disclosed. One of the key sticking points in the deal talks was that WarnerMedia wanted to remove HBO as channel from Amazon’s Prime Video Channels offering — and the two companies’ pact lays the groundwork to do that. WarnerMedia’s strategic goal is to keep customers within the HBO Max app experience, giving it the ability to gather data for recommendations and, starting next year, advertising targeting for an ad-supported HBO Max tier.

Starting Nov. 17, current subscribers of HBO through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials — at no additional cost. Earlier this year, Amazon said it had nearly 5 million HBO subscribers through Prime Video Channels.

As of the end of the third quarter, WarnerMedia said 28.7 million customers were eligible to get HBO Max. The Amazon deal should immediately boost that number to at least 33 million.

The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically update to become the HBO Max app; customers will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials. New customers can subscribe to HBO Max directly in the app, for the $14.99 per month price. Additionally, all existing HBO Max customers (regardless of how they subscribe to the platform) will be able to access HBO Max via supported Fire TV and Fire tablet devices using their existing provider credentials.

“We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max,” Tony Goncalves, head of sales and distribution for WarnerMedia, said in announcing the deal. “Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

HBO Max provides about 10,000 hours of premium content, including programming from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more.

The HBO Max app on Amazon’s Fire devices is integrated with the Alexa voice assistant. That will let customers launch and navigate the HBO Max app using voice commands, from a voice-enabled Fire TV remote or a paired Echo device. HBO Max content will be included in the universal search on Fire TV, meaning it will appear in general searches (e.g. “Alexa, find dramas” or “Alexa, find ‘Game of Thrones.’”) Customers can also ask Alexa to start watching specific shows or movies on HBO Max (e.g., “Alexa, play ‘Euphoria'” or “Alexa, play ‘The Dark Knight.'”)

“We’ve worked closely with HBO for many years to bring their great content to Fire TV and to make it easier to discover and enjoy with features like search integration, Alexa and personalized recommendations,” Marc Whitten, Amazon’s VP of entertainment devices and services. “We are excited to continue that partnership with the launch of HBO Max to bring even more incredible content to customers on Fire TV.”