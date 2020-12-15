HBO Max Available Directly on Comcast Xfinity Set-Tops

Comcast customers with Xfinity X1 or Flex service can now watch HBO Max right from their cable boxes.

While the cable giant was one of WarnerMedia’s launch partners for HBO Max (inking a deal at the 11th hour), Comcast subscribers previously have had to use other platforms like iOS, Android, Apple TV or PlayStation console to stream HBO Max.

Notably, still missing from HBO Max’s device matrix is Roku, as the device maker and WarnerMedia have yet to reach terms on distribution pact. Amazon announced a deal in November to carry HBO Max on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices, after it also held out for several months.

WarnerMedia and Comcast on Tuesday announced the rollout of the HBO Max app on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. That comes less than two weeks ahead of the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot on HBO Max on Christmas Day – the same day it hits theaters nationwide. Additionally, as previously announced, all films in Warner Bros.’s 2021 slate will debut on HBO Max in the U.S. concurrently with its theatrical release and will be available to stream exclusively for one month.

X1 and Flex customers will be able to access the HBO Max app by saying “HBO Max” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or, for example, by saying the name of a desired title (e.g., “The Flight Attendant”). Xfinity customers also will be able to find the HBO Max content library integrated throughout the X1 and Flex experience, including in collections such as “Best of 2020,” “Kids and Family,” and “Black Film & TV.”

“The addition of the HBO Max app is another example of how we make it easier for customers to find their favorite live, on demand or streamed entertainment — all accessible with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP of video and entertainment at Comcast Cable.

HBO Max, which regularly costs $14.99 per month, touts 10,000 hours of curated premium content, including TV shows and movies from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies.

In addition to the release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” HBO Max this month will feature exclusive holiday special “My Gift: A Christmas Special” from Carrie Underwood, a new “Euphoria” special episode starring Zendaya, Steven Soderbergh’s comedy film “Let Them All Talk,” and four-part docuseries “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults.”