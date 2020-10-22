HBO Hits 28.7 Million Subscribers in Q3, Warner Bros. Revenue Down 28%

AT&T touted the growth of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max premium streamer, with activations more than doubling in the third quarter to 8.6 million, to reach 28.7 million total.

As of the end of September, HBO and HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. together reached 38 million, exceeding the company’s initial year-end target of 36 million. The numbers show HBO/HBO Max had a net gain of about 1.7 million subscribers in Q3.

There’s a caveat: In its overall HBO Max number, AT&T rolls up all subscribers who are eligible to get it — even if they haven’t watched it. Total “activations” of HBO Max to date are 12.7 million, which means more than half of HBO’s existing subscribers who have access to HBO Max for no extra charge still have not signed in to use the super-size streaming service, which boasts 10,000 hours of premium content.

Together, legacy HBO and HBO Max subs topped 57 million worldwide. WarmerMedia also said it’s on track to launch an advertising-supported version of HBO Max in 2021.

However, sales in WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros. group were down 28%, as the film and TV studio unit continued to suffer effects from the COVID pandemic, and AT&T’s DirecTV unit continued to bleed subscribers in massive numbers.

In announcing Q3 results, AT&T CEO John Stankey said “we continue to grow and scale HBO Max, with total domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers topping 38 million — well ahead of our expectations for the full year.”

HBO’s Q3 revenue for the third quarter was $1.8 billion, down 2.1% year-over-year, driven by lower content sales and lower licensing revenue, partially offset by growth in international revenue (primarily due to the May 2020 acquisition of the remaining interest in HBO Latin America Group and higher domestic direct-to-consumer subscribers).

HBO operating expenses totaled $1.7 billion, up 55.7%, driven by increased programming investment related to the launch of HBO Max. As a result, HBO’s operating income margin was 3.4%, down dramatically from 39.3% in the year-earlier quarter.

Warner Bros. revenue for Q3 was $2.4 billion, down 27.7% versus the year-ago quarter, driven by the postponement of theatrical and home entertainment releases as well as lower television licenses and productions revenues. Warner Bros. operating expenses totaled $2.0 billion, down 26.6 percent versus the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the production hiatus and lower marketing expenses.

AT&T posted total video losses, primarily in its DirecTV unit, of 627,000, although that was an improvement from a 1.4 million total video losses in Q3 of 2019.

Overall, AT&T revenue was $42.3 billion, down from $44.6 billion in the year-ago period, with adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents versus 94 cents in the year-ago quarter. That topped Wall Street estimates for revenue of $41.61 billion and was in-line with EPS forecasts.

For the quarter, revenue declines — in addition to those at Warner Bros. — included domestic video, legacy wireline services and Latin America due to foreign exchange pressure. These declines were partly offset by higher wireless equipment revenues and higher advertising revenues associated with timing shift of sports from the first half of 2020.

In the AT&T Entertainment group, the company posted a record high 357,000 AT&T Fiber net adds and 158,000 total broadband net adds.