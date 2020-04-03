HBO’s Free-Streaming Bonanza Is Now Live in U.S.

HBO made good on its promise, throwing the doors open on a free, live-streaming buffet of some 500 hours of premium content Friday morning.

The free #StayHomeBoxOffice programming — served up without any ads — includes every episode of nine HBO series: “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Succession,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Wire,” “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley” and “True Blood.” Also available to watch without an HBO subscription are 20 movies from corporate sibling Warner Bros. and 10 HBO documentaries and docuseries.

As of Friday, April 3, at 8:30 a.m. ET the apps and websites for both HBO Now (the standalone streaming service) and HBO Go (for pay-TV subscribers) each display a new row that says, “Stream for Free: No Subscription Required.”

The basket of free-to-stream HBO content is available only in the U.S. HBO has not said how long it will offer the free content except that it will be for a “limited time.”

The premium cabler’s move is designed to whet TV fans’ appetites for its content and prompt them to join as paying subscribers. The free promo is HBO’s biggest execution of the industry’s long-standing “sampling” strategy, which typically involves making an episode or two available for no charge. Friday’s launch comes ahead of the scheduled May debut of HBO Max, which is effectively a superset of what’s currently on HBO for the same $14.99 monthly price.

Meanwhile, several of HBO’s most popular shows aren’t in front of the paywall, including “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” “Big Little Lies,” “Euphoria” and “Chernobyl.” WarnerMedia cited each of those as having seen big audience increases during the COVID-19 lockdown, with overall streaming of HBO Now up more than 40% from March 14-24 versus the previous four-week average.

In addition to being available via HBO Now or HBO Go, the free programming will also be coming to the platforms of participating U.S. pay-TV providers within the next several days, according to HBO.

The full list of free titles available to stream on HBO can be found here.