HBO Will Stream 500 Hours of Free Programming, Including Full Seasons of ‘Veep,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Silicon Valley’

HBO is unlocking its biggest trove of free programming ever — in a goodwill gesture as people look for a diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WarnerMedia-owned premium cabler is making almost 500 hours of programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO Go services without a subscription, starting this Friday, April 3.

The list of free programming includes every episode of nine HBO series: “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Succession,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Wire,” “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley” and “True Blood.”

Also streaming for free are 20 Warner Bros. movies in HBO’s current catalog including “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love”; and 10 HBO documentaries and docuseries including “McMillion$” and “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”

Notably, however, HBO megahit “Game of Thrones” is absent from the free-streaming fiesta.

The move by HBO to put such a huge amount of original content in front of the paywall effectively serves as a major sampling strategy ahead of WarnerMedia’s scheduled launch of HBO Max in May. HBO Max will include everything on HBO, plus a host of originals, library titles and licensed content — for the same $14.99 monthly price.

All of the programming will be available to stream without a subscription starting April 3 by downloading the HBO Now or HBO Go apps (or by visiting hbonow.com or hbogo.com). The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the next several days, according to HBO.

HBO content available to stream without a subscription includes:

Full Series

1. Ballers (5 Seasons)

2. Barry (2 Seasons)

3. Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

4. Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

5. The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

6. Succession (2 Seasons)

7. True Blood (7 Seasons

8. Veep (7 Seasons)

9. The Wire (5 Seasons)

Warner Bros. Movies

1. Arthur

2. Arthur 2: On the Rocks

3. Blinded By the Light

4. The Bridges of Madison County

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love

6. Empire of the Sun

7. Forget Paris

8. Happy Feet Two

9. Isn’t It Romantic?

10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

11. Midnight Special

12. My Dog Skip

13. Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

14. Pan

15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

16. Red Riding Hood

17. Smallfoot

18. Storks

19. Sucker Punch

20. Unknown

Docuseries and Documentaries

1. The Apollo

2. The Case Against Adnan Syed

3. Elvis Presley: The Searcher

4. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

5. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

6. Jane Fonda in Five Acts

7. McMillion$

8. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

9. United Skates

10. We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest