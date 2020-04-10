HBO Adds All Episodes of ‘Big Little Lies’ to Free-Streaming Lineup

HBO is adding both seasons of drama “Big Little Lies” — 14 episodes in all — adding to its free-streaming buffet of some 500 hours of premium content available for a limited time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book, “Big Little Lies” stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Lauren Dern. HBO calls it a “darkly comedic” tale of three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder in an upscale Central California seaside town.

“Big Little Lies” seasons 1 and 2 are now free to watch without a subscription, but only in the U.S.

The addition of the show comes after HBO last week launched a batch of nearly 500 hours of premium content, available free until April 30.

The content includes every episode of nine HBO series: “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Succession,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Wire,” “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley” and “True Blood.” Also available to watch for free are 20 movies from corporate sibling Warner Bros. and 10 HBO documentaries and docuseries.

The free content available under the WarnerMedia-owned programmer’s “#StayHomeBoxOffice” initiative is available on HBO’s mobile apps, HBO Now and HBO Go websites, and third-party devices including the Roku Channel on Roku platforms and Apple TV.