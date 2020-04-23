Ex-20th Century Film CTO Hanno Basse Joins Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Division

Hanno Basse, former chief technology officer of 20th Century Fox Film, has landed at Microsoft’s Azure, where he’s the tech company’s liaison to the media and entertainment industry.

Basse, who joined Microsoft last month, is CTO of Azure Media and Entertainment. Based in L.A., his charter is to work with Hollywood studios, television networks and other content producers to help them gain efficiencies and flexibility by moving production and distribution functions into the cloud.

Basse spent seven years at 20th Century Fox Film, responsible for technology strategy for the film studio, covering production/post-production, theatrical distribution and home entertainment. He formed partnerships with vendors including Samsung, Ericsson and Barco, which led to the founding of the Fox Innovation Lab. While at Fox, he also served as the first chairman of the UHD Alliance where he helped launch the 4K-UHD Blu-ray Disc format and, in partnership with Samsung, established High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology as a consumer product. He also served as the Fox board member of Movielabs.

In March 2019, he was laid off as from 20th Century Fox Film after Disney’s acquisition of the studio. After leaving Fox, he briefly served as president of media infrastructure company Live Planet’s decentralized media solutions division.

Prior to joining 20th Century Fox in 2012, Basse was at DirecTV as senior VP of broadcast systems engineering. In that role, he oversaw the satellite operator’s broadcast infrastructure and served as the technical lead for the introduction of technologies like HD, 3D and on-demand to DirecTV’s platform. He also worked as a systems engineer at ProSieben Media.

Basse studied radio communications technology at the Engineering College of the Soviet Air Defense Forces in Kiev, Ukraine, and received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Officer’s College of the Air Force in Kamenz, Germany.