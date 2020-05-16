How to Watch ‘Graduate Together’ Special Featuring Barack Obama, LeBron James, Jonas Brothers and More

Although COVID-19 has prevented in-person graduation ceremonies, the class of 2020 will have a virtual celebration with some of the world’s biggest names on May 16.

XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation have teamed up to present an hour-long graduation ceremony with a star-studded-lineup for this year’s high school seniors. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

“Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class of 2020” will be broadcast on over 30 cable networks as well as streamed online. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, California Music Channel, CNN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Freeform and MSNBC will all air the show at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, with Univision providing a simulcast of the show in Spanish. ABC News Live, Associated Press, Bleacher Report, Complex Networks, Facebook App, FOX Now, Hulu, Los Angeles Blade, NBC News NOW, PEOPLE, Roland Martin Unfiltered, Reuters, The Roku Channel, SiriusXM’s Urban View, TikTok, Twitter, USO, Washington Blade, and YouTube will all stream the celebration at 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET.

The celebrities who will be joining in on the festivities include commencement speaker President Barack Obama, LeBron James, Bad Bunny, Timothée Chalamet, David Dobrik, Kevin Hart, H.E.R., Chris Harrison, Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G, Alicia Keys, Liza Koshy, Julianne Moore, Maren Morris, Kumail Nanjiani, Shaquille O’Neal, Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Olivia Wilde, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, Zendaya and more.

Following the celebration, TikTok will be hosting a livestream after-party featuring DJ Dillon Francis and other special guests.

For a full list of appearances, visit GraduateTogether2020.com.