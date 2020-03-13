Google Is Creating a Site to Direct People to Coronavirus Test Locations, Trump Says

Internet giant Google is swinging into action to launch a site that will direct Americans to local retailers where they can get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), President Trump said Friday.

“I want to thank Google,” Trump said in his remarks, in which he declared an national emergency and committed to $50 billion in funding to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. “Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now. They’ve made tremendous progress. Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and help all Americans impacted by this. “

Google did not immediately respond to a request for info on Trump’s announcement. It isn’t clear when the site referred to by Trump would go live, or where Americans could find it.

Retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens are among those supporting the coronavirus-testing initiative, according to the White House. Trump added, however, that not every American should be seeking out testing for the virus.

According to the White House, users will have to log into the new Google coronavirus screening site, fill out a questionnaire detailing risk factors and then will be directed to a drive-through testing facility.

More to come.