×

Google Is Creating a Site to Direct People to Coronavirus Test Locations, Trump Says

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Google
CREDIT: Photo by Paweł Czerwiński/Unsplash

Internet giant Google is swinging into action to launch a site that will direct Americans to local retailers where they can get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), President Trump said Friday.

“I want to thank Google,” Trump said in his remarks, in which he declared an national emergency and committed to $50 billion in funding to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. “Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now. They’ve made tremendous progress. Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and help all Americans impacted by this. “

Google did not immediately respond to a request for info on Trump’s announcement. It isn’t clear when the site referred to by Trump would go live, or where Americans could find it.

Retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens are among those supporting the coronavirus-testing initiative, according to the White House. Trump added, however, that not every American should be seeking out testing for the virus.

According to the White House, users will have to log into the new Google coronavirus screening site, fill out a questionnaire detailing risk factors and then will be directed to a drive-through testing facility.

More to come.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Google

    Google Is Creating a Site to Direct People to Coronavirus Test Locations, Trump Says

    Internet giant Google is swinging into action to launch a site that will direct Americans to local retailers where they can get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), President Trump said Friday. “I want to thank Google,” Trump said in his remarks, in which he declared an national emergency and committed to $50 billion in funding to [...]

  • Sony's 'Nightingale,' 'Wheel of Time' Delayed

    Sony's 'Nightingale,' 'Wheel of Time' Shoots Suspended in Europe Over Coronavirus Fears (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota and Elle Fanning, and an adaptation of Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” fantasy series, produced by Sony and Amazon Studios, and starring Rosamund Pike, are the latest projects to be hit by the growing spread of coronavirus, with both productions’ European shoots disrupted this week. Pre-production on “The Nightingale,” [...]

  • Charter Free Broadband Spectrum

    Charter Offers Free Broadband to All Households With Students Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

    Cable giant Charter Communications will provide free broadband for two months to households with students, as a number of U.S. schools are shutting down because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Starting next Monday (March 16), Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college [...]

  • Apple Music

    Apple Music Signs New Licensing Deals With Majors (Report)

    Apple Music has inked new, multi-year licenses with the three major music companies — Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group — in recent months, according to the Financial Times, although the deals do not extend to the company’s planned bundles with Apple TV or Apple Arcade. Apple has been working to create [...]

  • ‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App

    ‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App Launches

    Today, Amazon Music is launching “Amazon Music for Artists”: a mobile app for artists and their teams to better understand their business on the platform. At launch, Amazon Music for Artists will be available on both iOS and Android, offering streaming performance and insights into an artist’s audience on the platform, which is estimated to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad