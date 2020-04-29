Google’s Videoconferencing System Is Now Free to Everyone

Google has seen explosive usage on its videoconferencing platform, Google Meet, during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s opening up Google Meet free for anyone starting in early May.

The free version of Google Meet (at meet.google.com) provides meeting for up to 100 users per session. According to the internet company, meetings can run for an unlimited amount of time although after Sept. 30 it will limit free Google Meet sessions to 60 minutes for the free product. Previously, Google Meet (formerly called Hangout) was available only to subscribers to the company’s G Suite productivity tools.

Since January, Google Meet’s peak daily usage has boomed 30-fold, with daily participants of over 100 million. In April, the platform is adding about 3 million new users per day and is hosting 3 billion minutes of daily video meetings.

Google’s announcement drove down the share price of Zoom, the internet videoconferencing provider that has become widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the stock falling more than 4%. Zoom last week said more than 300 million users daily have been participating in its online meetings, up from a peak 10 million in December 2019. The company earlier this month said it was freezing product development for 90 days to focus on enhancing security in its system.

Initially, Google is going to phase in availability of the free version of Google Meet “so you might not be able to create meetings” right away, Javier Soltero, VP and general manager of Google’s G Suite division, wrote in a blog post. “It’s important that everyone who uses Meet has a secure and reliable experience from the start.”

Google Meet data “is not used for advertising, and we don’t sell your data to third parties,” Soltero added.