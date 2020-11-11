Google Wants to Goose Chromecast Sales With Bundle Offering Netflix for 50% Off for Six Months

Google is teaming with Netflix on a new Chromecast bundle — giving customers six months of the streamer’s standard HD plan for half price — in hopes of cranking up sales of its recently released streaming dongle and grabbing share from Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV.

For a bundled price of $89.99, customers who purchase a Chromecast with Google TV streaming device (regularly $49.99) will receive six months of Netflix’s two-stream HD service. That works out to $6.67 per month, a bit more than 50% off the new Netflix U.S. price of $13.99 monthly.

The offer is available to both new and existing Netflix subscribers. If you already have a Netflix account, your account will be credited for the price of six months of the standard plan. The bundle offer runs through Dec. 31, 2021, available in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, and the U.K.

In the fine print, Google notes that Netflix price plans are “subject to change and the duration of the offer value may be prorated accordingly.” Meanwhile, if current Netflix customers have a different streaming plan, they will still receive a credit (with a current value of $83.94) applied to their account.

For Netflix, the Google pact is designed to give it a subscriber lift after the streamer saw growth slow down dramatically in the third quarter of 2020, following its massive COVID-fueled gains in the first half of the year. Moreover, Netflix is expected to see some amount of users bailing over the higher pricing, which goes into effect this quarter. Terms of the deal aren’t being disclosed, but Google is likely paying Netflix a discounted per-sub wholesale rate under the six-month promo deal.

The Chromecast-Netflix six-month bundle is available on the Google Store at this link.

The new Chromecast with Google TV, for the first time, includes a standalone, voice-enabled remote control — a top request from customers — which, notably, includes a dedicated button for Netflix, along with one for YouTube.

Built on the Android TV operating system, the new 4K-enabled Chromecast natively hosts apps including those for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock and more. (Prior-generation Chromecast models simply “cast” video from mobile apps to HDTVs.) The HDMI-based adapter also runs Google TV, the internet giant’s new entertainment interface that aggregates streaming services, live TV (starting with YouTube TV), movies, shows and other content and provides personalization and recommendation features.

Chromecast with Google TV, which began shipping Sept. 30, is available in three colors: snow (white), sunrise (rose) and sky (light blue).