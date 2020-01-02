Golden Globes 2020 Official Red Carpet Pre-Show to Live-Stream on Facebook Under Exclusive Pact

The Golden Globes red carpet will roll out again on , which reupped its deal as the exclusive live-streaming partner for the 2020 awards’ official pre-show this Sunday.

, for the third year running, teamed with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Prods. for “HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live.” The pre-show is set to stream on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 6-8 p.m. ET (3-5 p.m. PT) exclusively on the Golden Globes’ Facebook page (at this link) live from the Beverly Hilton.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards show itself will air on NBC on Jan. 5, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with Ricky Gervais reprising his hosting gig.

The two-hour Golden Globes pre-show, produced by DCP in association with the HFPA, will include celebrity arrivals, fashion looks, interviews and behind-the-scenes coverage from the Hollywood kudos-fest. Hosts for the show are set to include red-carpet alums Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai and Scott Mantz.

Facebook also will distribute Golden Globes content across Instagram: The HFPA’s official account for the awards (@goldenglobes) will post photos and videos across all Instagram surfaces — in the feed, stories and IGTV.

Popular on Variety

That will include content from the official Instagram Studio, where winners and presenters will be shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. Instagram Stories leading into the show are set to include Making the Menu, the Seating Chart, and Red Carpet Rollout. Content on IGTV is to feature 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, as well as red carpet and backstage highlights.

Last month Facebook also live-streamed the 2020 awards show’s nominations announcement under its HFPA pact.