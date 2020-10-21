Eco-Conscious Home Makeover Series ‘Go Green’ Launches With Support From Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle

Boutique production firm Lucia Entertainment is launching “Go Green,” a new digital series aimed at inspiring Americans to reduce their carbon footprint, save money, and live a healthy life through clean energy solutions — with an assist from actors Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle, who make cameo appearances in the show.

The unscripted, short-form digital home makeover series is created by Lucia Entertainment and co-produced by The Solutions Project, a non-profit organization co-founded by Ruffalo and which counts Cheadle among its board members. The Solutions Project’s mission is to accelerate the transition to 100% clean energy and equitable access to healthy air, water, and soils by supporting climate-justice organizations.

The first two “Go Green” episodes are available for free viewing on YouTube (here and here), Instagram’s IGTV (here and here), and across social channels. The series is supported by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) as well as JuiceBox, Mitsubishi Electric, PCS Energy, TownSteel and HVAC contractors Ed & Ed Brothers.

“Our hope is that ‘Go Green’ can help every American, homeowners and renters from any walk of life, understand that they deserve — and can apply — clean energy solutions to their homes,” said Leif Lindhjem, creator of “Go Green” and co-founder of Lucia Entertainment. “‘Go Green’ presents beautiful stories from everyday people and a unique twist on a classic show format. If ‘Go Green’ can entertain, educate, and inspire at the same time, we will fulfill our mission of making a difference in the world.”

Lucia Entertainment, which specializes in branded entertainment, was co-founded by Lindhjem (whose credits include Netflix’s “Love Is Blind”) and entertainment executive Nicole Winters.

“Go Green” was originally conceived as a travel show, spanning the U.S. But with the COVID pandemic, Lucia Entertainment pivoted to focus on intergenerational families in L.A. and how to help them find eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions.

Episode 1 follows Maricela, the daughter of immigrants, who achieved her dream to become an educator, earning degrees from both Berkeley and Harvard. With a deep commitment to family and her community, she returned home to L.A. to teach children who faced similar challenges in pursuit of their dreams. As her mother’s caretaker and provider for a family of four, Maricela was motivated to improve her home and environment by taking steps to electrify her home, wean her household off fossil fuels, and save money.

In Episode 2, Sonja — a full-time community organizer with SCOPE LA, whose family has called South L.A. home for generations — is looking for cheaper, more efficient climate control in her home to make the air safer and more comfortable for her elderly mother. By replacing her 30-year-old gas-based system with a fully electric, energy-efficient HVAC system, Sonja will circulate cleaner air in her home, lower her bills, and contribute to better air quality in her community.

Watch the episodes on YouTube:



