TikTok Executive Gisselle Ruiz Joins WME as Head of Inclusion

Former TikTok executive Gisselle Ruiz has joined WME as head of inclusion.

Ruiz will work with senior leaders to assist in recruitment and retention efforts and engagement with strategic partnerships meant to support diversity, equity and inclusion goals. WME said Ruiz’s skill set will “instrumental to the agency’s commitment to be an anti-racist and ally-oriented company.”

At TikTok, Ruiz led initiatives based around increasing diversity and inclusion. She also helped with global talent acquisition after joining the company earlier this year.

Ruiz’s other career experience includes positions at CAA, Google and Disney that focused on strategy and impact efforts. She also worked for the non-profit Broad Center.

In July, WME and Endeavor Content shared plans with employees to invest in ant-racist content and increase diversity among staff. The list included the dedication of $5 million toward programs and initiatives as well plans to disclose statistics on internal diversity and recruit students from underrepresented backgrounds.

“This is by no means an exhaustive list of the work ahead of us, but hopefully a step toward long-term change,” wrote Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel in a memo to staff at Endeavor and WME at the time. “Each of us will be held accountable for these commitments, and I ask for your support in keeping our pledge.”

Endeavor’s diversity and inclusion commitments includes a list of more than 30 specific actions to be made. It was influenced by efforts spearheaded by WME client Michael B. Jordan and the #ChangeHollywood initiative led by non-profit group Color of Change. All of Hollywood’s major talent agencies have come under scrutiny in recent years for a dearth of gender and ethnic diversity among senior managers.