How to Watch: George Floyd’s Memorial Service in Houston

Fifteen days after George Floyd’s death, a private memorial service is set to take place on Tuesday at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston at 12 p.m. ET.

Those seeking to watch the service can tune in to BET’s live coverage airing and streaming on BET, BET Her, BET.com and BET’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. “BET Remembers: George Floyd” will be anchored by Marc Lamont Hill. Viewers can also watch the private service live on CBSN on any mobile or streaming device.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 500 people will be allowed in the church at any given time during the viewing. Organizers have confirmed that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Reverend Al Sharpton, attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green and Bishop James Dixon will all be in attendance.

Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy while Dr. Remus E. Wright and Pastor Mia K. Wright of the Fountain of Praise Church will deliver the life celebration salutation.

Following the funeral, Floyd will be transported and finally laid to rest next to his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland, Tex.

Floyd grew up in Houston where he graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992. A public viewing was held on Monday where thousands of people waited outside the church to pay their respects to Floyd and his family.

Protests around the country have continued for more than a week in the wake of Floyd’s death. Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting.