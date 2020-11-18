Game Awards 2020 Nominations: ‘The Last of Us Part II,’ ‘Hades,’ ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Lead the Field

This year’s nominees for the fan-voted Game Awards, taking place Dec. 10, have been announced, with a trio of buzzy titles leading the pack.

Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Part II” (pictured above) scored 10 nominations, including for Game of the Year, game directing, art directing, narrative and performance for voice actors Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey. The studio’s action-adventure game debuted this summer for the PlayStation 4.

Supergiant Games’ “Hades” picked up eight nominations and Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” had seven.

The 2020 Game Awards ceremony recognizing the year’s best video games, creators and publishers will take place Dec. 10 starting at 7 p.m. ET, streaming live from sets in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo across 45 global video platforms.

The Game Awards are open to fan voting at thegameawards.com through Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. PT, with the exception of the Most Anticipated Game category, which will be decided via Twitter DM voting.

Here’s the full list of 2020 Game Awards nominations:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghosts of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life Alyx – Valve

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghosts of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II

Performance

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through Darkest of Times

Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Debut Indie Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

VR/AR Game

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs Legion

Action Game

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghosts of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Sim/Strategy Game

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Sports/Racing Game

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Valkyrae

Esports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Esports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Esports Team