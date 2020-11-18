Game Awards 2020 Nominations: ‘The Last of Us Part II,’ ‘Hades,’ ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Lead the Field

This year’s nominees for the fan-voted Game Awards, taking place Dec. 10, have been announced, with a trio of buzzy titles leading the pack.
Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Part II” (pictured above) scored 10 nominations, including for Game of the Year, game directing, art directing, narrative and performance for voice actors Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey. The studio’s action-adventure game debuted this summer for the PlayStation 4.
Supergiant Games’ “Hades” picked up eight nominations and Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” had seven.
The 2020 Game Awards ceremony recognizing the year’s best video games, creators and publishers will take place Dec. 10 starting at 7 p.m. ET, streaming live from sets in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo across 45 global video platforms.
The Game Awards are open to fan voting at thegameawards.com through Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. PT, with the exception of the Most Anticipated Game category, which will be decided via Twitter DM voting.
Here’s the full list of 2020 Game Awards nominations:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
- Doom Eternal – id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghosts of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life Alyx – Valve
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Score and Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II
Performance
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through Darkest of Times
Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Indie Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Debut Indie Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
VR/AR Game
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
Action Game
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Sim/Strategy Game
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Sports/Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
- Valkyrae
Esports Athlete
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Esports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
Esports Team
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret