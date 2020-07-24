Long-Dormant Gaming Network G4 TV Teases Relaunch in 2021

After nearly six years sitting in mothballs, the G4 video-game TV network is apparently coming back — with some kind of relaunch next year by NBCUniversal.

On Friday, the Twitter accounts of G4TV and G4’s Attack of the Show! and X-Play, two popular shows on the network, both posted the same cryptic teaser video, captioned with “We never stopped playing.” The video culminates with the numerals “2021.”

The g4tv.com website, which currently features a playable Pong game, is registered to Comcast-owned NBCUniversal Media. An NBCU rep declined to comment.

Pong, which also was referenced in the teaser video, is a nod to G4’s original launch in 2002, during which it broadcast a full week of matches of the classic low-fi Atari videogame.

In 2013, NBCU said it would rebrand G4 as the Esquire Network; the media company a few months later reversed course and pivoted Style Network to Esquire Network — before announcing the full shutdown of G4 in November 2014.

Adam Sessler, who had co-hosted G4’s X-Play video game review series, responded to the reemergence of the G4 property with a tweet saying: “Woah, that’s a twitter account i didn’t expect to see again.”

Morgan Webb, another X-Play alum, commented: “I’m just impressed someone remembered the password to the twitter.”

And actress Olivia Munn, who started her career as a co-host of “Attack of the Show!,” joined in the excitement over the resurrection of G4, tweeting, “Oh hey now… #G4 #G4TV.”

As part of G4TV’s guerrilla promo campaign, entertainment journalists Friday received the same email from “Phil,” with the sender identifying themselves as a “respective corporate marketing professional.”

Here’s the text of the email, which had the subject line “G4ME ON!”:

Esteemed Journalist –

This is Phil, respected corporate marketing professional. I’m checking in with a courtesy note as you may have come across a smattering of unconfirmed rumors surrounding this video. Please check it out, as well as the below fun facts.

Fun fact! The G4TV Twitter account hasn’t tweeted since 2013. Well, I mean… it tweeted today. But before that, not since 2013!

Fun fact! G4, Attack of the Show, X-Play, Code Monkeys, Adam Sessler & Morgan Webb have all trended in the Top 10 on Twitter today (that’s good, right?)

Fun fact! G4TV.com is back online, too.

Fun fact! I really enjoyed your last [article/blog/vlog/tweet/rant]. Please keep up the good work!

Yours,

Phil