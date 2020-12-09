FTC and 48 States Sue Facebook, Seeking to Force Divestiture of Instagram, WhatsApp

illegally acquired competitors Instagram and WhatsApp in a blatant abuse of its monopoly power, lawsuits filed by the FTC in coordination with 48 state attorneys allege. The suits seek to force Facebook to divest Instagram and WhatsApp.

The lawsuits allege that Facebook broke U.S. antitrust laws in maintaining a monopoly over the social-networking market and has earned billions of dollars from advertising as a result. In addition, they charge that Facebook’s unlawful monopoly have given it broad discretion to set the terms for how its users’ private information is collected and used to further its business interests and let it impose anticompetitive conditions on third-party developers.

“For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users,” New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led the effort by the AGs to sue Facebook. “Today, we are taking action to stand up for the millions of consumers and many small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook’s illegal behavior.”

In a tweet, Facebook’s PR team said, “We’re reviewing the complaints & will have more to say soon. Years after the FTC cleared our acquisitions, the government now wants a do-over with no regard for the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day.”

The AGs’ lawsuits specifically charge Facebook with violating Section 2 of the Sherman Act, in addition to multiple violations of Section 7 of the Clayton Act.

In its lawsuit, the FTC is seeking a permanent injunction that could require Facebook’s divestitures of assets including Instagram and WhatsApp; prohibit Facebook from imposing anticompetitive conditions on software developers; and require the company to seek prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions.

“Personal social networking is central to the lives of millions of Americans,” Ian Conner, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. “Facebook’s actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition. Our aim is to roll back Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive.”

According to the state attorneys general’s suit, Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw Instagram as a “direct threat” soon after the company launched. In April 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion, “despite the company not having a single cent of revenue and valuing itself at only $500 million,” the AGs’ lawsuit noted.

Meanwhile, Facebook in 2014 acquired mobile messaging app WhatsApp — which also posed a threat to Facebook’s growth — for nearly $19 billion, which was “wildly more than the extravagant price Zuckerberg had recommended paying a few months earlier and the $100 million another competitor offered to buy the company two years earlier,” according to the state attorneys general’s complaint.

The FTC and the AGs’ complaints were filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in coordination with each other.