×

‘Friends’ Drops Off Netflix in U.S., Leaving Frustrated Fans With No Streaming Option For Now

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Friends
CREDIT: Warner Bros. Television

Friends” is no longer there for you if you’re a Netflix subscriber in the U.S.: The show winked off the streaming service at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, 2019.

Netflix’s un-friending has left the popular ’90s-era sitcom in streaming limbo: “Friends” will not be available to stream in the United States until the spring 2020 launch of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, which secured exclusive domestic streaming rights to all 236 episodes under a five-year deal estimated to be worth $425 million. Netflix still has “Friends” in territories outside the U.S.

HBO Max is currently slated to debut sometime in May 2020, priced at $14.99 monthly (the same price as HBO Now) for a huge bucket of streaming content including “Friends,” HBO programming, licensed TV shows and movies, and a range of originals.

Until then, the only (legal) way to watch the show in the U.S. is by purchasing the show on DVD or through digital retailers like Amazon, Apple iTunes and Google Play, or via reruns on cable TV — where episodes of “Friends” are airing on TBS and Nickelodeon. Currently, the “Friends” 32-disc complete series collection is the No. 3 best-seller on Amazon (priced at $123.77) among comedies in the DVD category (after the final season of “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Office” complete collection).

“The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye,” Netflix tweeted back in July. “We’re sorry to see ‘Friends’ go to Warner’s steaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang.”

Meanwhile, “The Office,” another top performer on Netflix, also will be departing the streamer’s U.S. catalog at the end of 2020 to be available exclusively on NBCUniversal’s Peacock starting in 2021.

On Jan. 1, Netflix subscribers left stranded in mid-binge on “Friends” vented their woes on social media:

“Friends” originally aired on NBC from 1994-2004. The show follows the lives of a close-knit group of pals in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc). The show was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

More TV

  • Spinning Out Dare Me

    USA's 'Dare Me' and Netflix's 'Spinning Out': TV Review

    When your job entails watching several new shows a week, overlapping themes are inevitable. Still, similarities between shows are rarely as stark as those between the first seasons of Netflix’s “Spinning Out” (out Jan. 2) and USA’s “Dare Me” (which premiered Dec. 20). Both dramas focus on teen girls as restless as they are talented, [...]

  • DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

    BTS Rocks New Year's Eve With Times Square Performance

    Ryan Seacrest predicted that half of Times Square would be fans of South Korean boyband BTS, and judging by the volume of screams heard throughout ABC’s broadcast of  “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” the BTS ARMY was in full force. Loyal fans came early to cheer on the group — comprised of members [...]

  • Doris Day Luke Perry Nipsey Hussle

    Remembering Celebrities Who Died in 2019

    The man inside the yellow Big Bird suit; TV’s Rhoda; and a “Beverly Hills 90210” heartthrob are just a few of the beloved entertainment figures who died in 2019. Here are some of the unforgettable stars and creators of movies, TV and music who we lost this year. Movies Several notable directors died in 2019, [...]

  • Friends Final Episode Streaming Wars

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: Bidding War for Classic TV Hits

    The rights holders to some of TV’s biggest hit series set themselves up in 2019 to cash out big time as media companies committed enormous sums to license properties that will eventually help their streaming services stand out. First up was “The Office ” — a pillar of Netflix’s library — which NBCUniversal in June [...]

  • Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber Docuseries Premiere Date Set at YouTube, Trailer Released (Watch)

    Documentary series “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” premiering exclusively on YouTube next month, promises fans a raw and revealing look at the making of the pop star’s first new album in over four years. “Seasons” is slated to bow Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET. The [...]

  • Steven Zaillian

    Steven Zaillian Eyes September 2020 Start for 'Ripley' Series Shoot in Italy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steven Zaillian is getting ready to start shooting his “Ripley” TV series in September 2020 in Italy. The eight-episode Showtime series stars Andrew Scott (“Fleabag,” “Sherlock”) in the titular role. “Ripley” will mark the multi-hyphenate Zaillian’s return to television after creating HBO’s award-winning miniseries “The Night Of.” He is currently on the Italian island of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad