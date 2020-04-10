French Pubcaster France Televisions to Air Lady Gaga-Curated ‘One World: Together at Home’

France Televisions, the French public broadcaster, has come on board “One World: Together at Home,” the two-hour live special that will be co-hosted by Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon on April 18.

Put together by Global Citizen to support World Health Organization’s initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic, “One World: Together at Home” will air simultaneously on ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as a flurry of other broadcast and cable networks and digital music services.

In France, one of the countries that has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, “One World: Together at Home” will air live on the broadcaster’s most-watched channel France 2 which will clear its programming for the occasion. Due to the time difference, the show will air and stream on the pubcaster in the middle of the night, and it will rerun the following evening.

France Televisions said in a release that “One World: Together at Home” will be a “night of solidarity, mutual help, union and sharing, a unique world communion, thanks to the universal language of music,” said France Televisions in a release.

“As we face a sanitary crisis that has become global, France Televisions wished to attach itself to this unique initiative ‘One World: Together at Home,’ a historical event aimed to support the medical field and raise funding for the World Health Organization.

Lady Gaga is collaborating on the curation of the talent lineup which will include Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and John Legend. Gaga said during a presser for the event on April 6 that she had already helped raised $35 million for the World Health Organization in just seven days.

“One World: Together at Home” will also stream on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music and Tencent, among others.