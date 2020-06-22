Fox’s Tubi Free-Streaming Service to Add ‘Lego Masters,’ Ninjago & More Kids’ Content, Intros Campaign-Wide Ad Frequency Caps

Tubi will pack another show from new parent Fox Corp. — the first season of competition show “Lego Masters” — into its free-streaming service later this year, along with a passel of licensed kids’ programming, including content from Lego’s Ninjago franchise, Mattel and cartoon classic “Garfield.” It also will bow a Spanish-language version of the service in the U.S. later in 2020.

And Tubi says it is addressing one of the biggest complaints about free, ad-supported video services among viewers and marketers alike: The company is developing a tool that will let advertisers cap the frequency of their spots on Tubi, regardless of source.

Tubi made the announcements at its first presentation in the Digital Content NewFronts, the IAB-managed marketing pitch-fest that’s happening this year online.

Founded in 2010, Tubi was acquired by Fox Corp. for $440 million in cash through a deal announced in March that officially closed on April 20. The broadcaster said it plans to operate Tubi as an independent unit. “It has been two short months — or two long months in the pandemic world — that we’ve been part of Fox,” said Tubi chief revenue officer Mark Rotblat.

In that time, Tubi added Fox hit “The Masked Singer” as well as “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.” The full run of “Lego Masters” Season 1 is slated to come to Tubi this fall. However, Tubi is not going to just shovel anything and everything from Fox Corp. into the free AVOD service.

“We will add content [from Fox] on an ongoing basis where alignment is great,” Rotblat said. “We’re not changing what makes the service great: We have the largest library of content with great discovery… We want to be able to add things in a measured way and watch the performance — so we’re not just dumping a library of things on the service.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tubi has seen a burst of streaming activity. In April, viewers watched more than 200 million streaming hours of content, up 150% year over year. Tubi claims to have more than 25 million monthly users in the U.S.

“We have over 20,000 titles, so a lot of our value is how we bring this together in a personalized way,” said Rotblat, who joined Tubi in January 2018 from Adobe (via its acquisition of TubeMogul, where he headed ad sales).

On the ad-tech side, Tubi is introducing two new initiatives: What it’s calling Advanced Frequency Management; and direct integrations with four demand side platforms, or DSPs (Trade Desk, Amobee, Adelphic and Adobe Ad Cloud).

Tubi’s Advanced Frequency Management is designed to cap exposure at the campaign level, regardless of supply source, by scanning every piece of creative that comes in from various demand sources to identify and compare the ad composition in order to make a determination for delivery at the household level and prevent double spotting. Rotblat acknowledged that the inability to control frequency and repetition of ads in over-the-top environments — due to the multitude of aggregators that can access any given publisher’s supply of inventory — has been a big source of viewer and ad-buyer frustration.

“It’s recognition of an industry-wide problem that our clients have begged us to solve,” Rotblat said. Tubi will continue to maintain one of the lightest ad loads in the space, targeting 4-6 minutes of ads per hour, he said.

With the direct DSP integrations, Tubi advertisers will have more control over targeting and ad placements they want, coupled with flexibility to execute larger programs and sponsorships through programmatic guarantees, according to Rotblat. “Buyers and advertisers want to get closer to the supply,” he said. Tubi’s DSP integrations currently are live with Trade Desk, Adelphic and Adobe; Amobee will be live in July.

Meanwhile, Tubi en Español is coming later this year as a dedicated Spanish-language destination within the Tubi app in the U.S. It will provide over 800 titles, representing more than 3,000 hours of content. Programming will include shows from TV Azteca, a major Mexican media conglomerate, which was one of the key partners for the Tubi Mexico launch on June 18. Tubi is also available in Canada and Australia.

Here’s a rundown of content coming to Tubi’s U.S. service in 2020: