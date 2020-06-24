‘Fortnite’ Will Livestream Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception,’ Two Other Movies for Free

Movie theaters closed? No problem: “Fortnite,” the massively popular battle royale game, is hosting virtual screenings of three Christopher Nolan films this Friday, June 26.

The trio of Nolan pics — not all of which will be available in all countries — are “Inception” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ellen Page; “Batman Begins,” the 2005 movie starring Christian Bale; and “The Prestige” starring Bale and Hugh Jackman. Epic Games announced the “Movie Nite” event Wednesday, direction “Fortnite” players to fortnite.com/partyroyale to find showtimes based on their location.

In the U.S., the movie that’s scheduled to be available is Nolan’s mind-bending “Inception,” which will be streaming in the game’s Party Royale space at 8 AM, 8 PM and 11:55 p.m. ET.

The mini-filmfest comes after the trailer for Nolan’s upcoming thriller “Tenet” was released last month in “Fortnite.”

Also this week, “Fortnite” starring Thursday is featuring concerts with Diplo, Young Thug and Noah Cyrus in the Party Royale, which Epic Games calles “a new experimental and evolving space.”

The events continue “Fortnite’s” strategy of building up the game as an entertainment destination. It has featured virtual concerts from artists including Travis Scott — who broke attendance records — as well as Mashmello and Deadmau5.

“Fortnite” has more than 350 million players, according to Epic Games. Last week, the game’s Chapter 2 Season 2 dramatic finale featured a megastorm that submerged the game’s map underwater.