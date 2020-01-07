×

‘Filmmaker Mode’ for HDTVs Gains Support From More Electronics Manufacturers, Hollywood Orgs

By

Stephanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mike Fidler - UHD Alliance
CREDIT: Courtesy of UHD Alliance

More companies and industry organizations have rallied around the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode, which brings a more cinematic viewing experience to home entertainment by turning off motion smoothing on TVs, among other setting adjustments.

Three Hollywood guilds, the Film Foundation, and consumer-electronics companies Samsung, TP Vision’s Philips and Kaleidescape have joined others in support of Filmmaker Mode, the UHD Alliance announced Monday (Jan. 6) at the 2020 CES.

The guilds throwing their support behind the feature are the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) and the International Cinematographers Guild. The CE companies join LG Electronics, Panasonic and Vizio, which announced support for the program in August. Also last summer, several high-profile directors and Hollywood studios hailed Filmmaker Mode.

“[Filmmaker Mode] sets the television in a way that maintains filmmaker intent,” Michael Zink, Warner Bros.’ VP of technology and chairman of the UHD Alliance, said at the group’s press conference.

With the addition of more CE companies, “we really do have that strong worldwide presence,” said UHD Alliance president Mike Fidler (pictured above).

Popular on Variety

Several industry notables lent support to the initiative. “Preserving intent is an important part of our creative rights work,” director Christopher Nolan, co-chair of the DGA creative rights committee, said in a statement.

“Most people today are watching classic films at home,” director Martin Scorsese, founder and chair of the Film Foundation, a film preservation and education organization, said in a statement. “With Filmmaker Mode, different works will be presented accurately as they were created and designed by the filmmaker. Filmmaker Mode is a long overdue and welcome innovation.”

“The ASC’s mission has always centered around advancing the art and science of cinematography,” ASC president Kees van Oostrum said in a statement. “Filmmaking is a true art form and Filmmaker Mode allows that artwork to be enjoyed as envisioned by the artist not just in the theater, but in the home.”

Earlier in the day, LG announced its support for Filmmaker Mode in new TV models. “We will include it in every new 4K and 8K TV that we introduce in 2020,” Tim Alessi, senior director of product marketing at LG Electronics USA, said at the UHD Alliance press conference. He added that LG would “aggressively promote it at retail.”

“We want to help the consumer watch all the great movies on a great TV without having to give it a second thought,” Alessi said.

Panasonic’s Makoto Morise also appeared at the UHD event and noted that the company’s 2020 OLED HD 2000 series will support Filmmaker Mode, an announcement made earlier at the Panasonic press conference. More models will be added, he said.

Ken Lowe, VP and co-founder of Vizio, said at the press conference that his company will use the automatic feature that engages Filmmaker Mode, “but customers may also activate it manually as well.”

Stephanie Prange is editor-in-chief of Media Play News.

More Digital

  • Samsung Ballie

    Samsung Unveils Ballie, a Rolling Robot That Acts as a Home Assistant

    Is this the droid you’re looking for? Samsung Electronics outlined a vision for a future of human-centered technology during a CES 2020 kickoff keynote — starring Ballie, a small, yellow rolling robot reminiscent of BB-8, the spherical Star Wars droid that made its first appearance in “The Force Awakens.” The name also conjures up the [...]

  • Mike Fidler - UHD Alliance

    'Filmmaker Mode' for HDTVs Gains Support From More Electronics Manufacturers, Hollywood Orgs

    More companies and industry organizations have rallied around the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode, which brings a more cinematic viewing experience to home entertainment by turning off motion smoothing on TVs, among other setting adjustments. Three Hollywood guilds, the Film Foundation, and consumer-electronics companies Samsung, TP Vision’s Philips and Kaleidescape have joined others in support of [...]

  • ‘Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’

    ‘Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’ Documentary to Stream on YouTube (Watch Trailer)

    In celebration of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s 20th anniversary, YouTube Originals today announced it is partnering with the fest for a feature-length documentary called “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert,” set to premiere March 31 on YouTube. The news comes on the heels of the announcement of Coachella’s official 2020 lineup — [...]

  • CES Tech Media Placeholder

    Mark Cuban, Dawn Ostroff to Speak at Variety's CES Summit

    Top creators and platform execs will discuss the ways that technology and innovation are transforming Hollywood during Variety’s annual Entertain­ment Summit at CES, set for Jan. 8 during the massive Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, CBS Interactive CEO Marc Debevoise, Imax president Megan Colligan, Fox Entertainment’s SideCar Content Accelerator chair Gail [...]

  • CES 5G Qualcomm

    CES 2020 Preview: Full Stream Ahead

    Entertainment has always been a key component of the annual Consumer Electronics Show, but the explosive growth of subscription streaming is arguably making the tech­nology showcased there more integral to Hollywood’s future than ever.  The new breed of 8K TVs, expected to be on ample display at the Jan. 7-10 event in Las Vegas, not [...]

  • Tubi

    Tubi Inks Deal to Bring Free VOD Library With 20,000-Plus Titles to Hisense's Vidaa TVs

    Ad-supported free VOD streamer Tubi announced a deal with Vidaa International, a subsidiary of Hisense — the world’s third-largest TV maker — to bring its service to Hisense’s Vidaa platform. Beginning in the spring of 2020, Tubi users will be able to watch the company’s library of over 20,000 movies and TV shows on new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad