Fandango’s Video Streaming Service Lands on Amazon Fire TV

FandangoNow, the on-demand transactional movie and TV service from NBCUniversal-owned Fandango, is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition Smart TVs.

The expansion to Amazon’s TV hardware platform comes as Fandango vies to get a bigger slice of the digital-entertainment pie — competing with Amazon Video, as well as Apple, Google and Walmart’s Vudu. FandangoNow offers over 100,000 movies and TV shows for rental and/or purchase. New movie releases currently available on FandangoNow include “Bombshell” and “Uncut Gems,” both available to buy, and Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” newly available for rental.

Fire TV was one of FandangoNow customers’ most-requested devices to stream content, according to Cameron Douglas, head of FandangoNow. The service’s device lineup includes Roku, Google Chromecast, Android, iOS, LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio Smart TVs, Microsoft’s Xbox One game systems, and Facebook’s Portal TV and Oculus VR headsets. FandangoNow titles are also available through the multistudio-backed Movies Anywhere movie-collection service.

Fandango acquired digital-entertainment provider M-Go in 2016, which it renamed FandangoNow. Fandango sells tickets to more than 30,000 U.S. screens as well as fan merchandise and also offers trailers and original video; it also operates movie review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Popular on Variety

FandangoNow’s 4K Ultra HD content can be streamed on any of Fire TV’s devices that support the format, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube. According to Fandango, on average more than 20% of FandangoNow’s movie rentals and sales come from 4K when the titles are made available in that format.