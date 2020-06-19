Facebook Yanks Trump Post With Faked CNN Video Over Copyright-Infringement Violation

on Friday removed a video posted by President Donald Trump — which was faked to appear as if it had aired on CNN — after receiving a copyright-infringement claim.

“We received a copyright complaint from the rights holder of this video under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and have removed the post,” a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

On Thursday, Trump cross-posted a meme video to Twitter and Facebook that was doctored with fake CNN chyrons reading “Terrified Todler [sic] Runs From Racist Baby” and “Racist Baby Probably a Trump Voter.” The faked video, created by right-wing meme account Carpe Donktum, implied CNN was “fake news” and urged viewers to report “fake news” when they see it.

Twitter applied a “manipulated media” warning to Trump’s post, the first time it added that specific tag to one of his tweets.

The original CNN story from September 2019 about a pair of 2-year-olds in New York was headlined, “These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like.” The feature included footage from a viral video shared by one of the kids’ dads on Facebook.

On Friday, viral-video licensing firm Jukin Media — which represents the father who posted the original video — issued DMCA complaints to Facebook and Twitter demanding the Trump-posted videos be removed.

“Yesterday, a doctored version of a video that belongs to one of Jukin Media’s video partners was posted to Twitter by President Trump,” the company said in a statement to Variety. “Neither the video owner nor Jukin Media gave the president permission to post the video, and after our review, we believe that his unauthorized usage of the content is a clear example of copyright infringement without valid fair use or other defense.”

Jukin added, “Separately, in no way do we support or condone the manipulated video or the message it conveys.” As of this writing, the Trump tweet with the video in question remained available on Twitter. “We hope and expect Twitter will take swift action to remove the video,” Jukin Media said. Reps for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two weeks ago, both Twitter and Facebook pulled a Trump campaign video, which included images and video footage of George Floyd as well as protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s killing by police, from their respective services after receiving copyright-takedown notices from the rights holder of one of the images used.

Meanwhile, CNN’s public-relations team replied to Trump’s faked video late Thursday.

“CNN did cover this story — exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers),” the WarnerMedia-owned news network’s communications group wrote on Twitter. “We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better.”

Jukin Media represents user-generated and viral videos from more than 50,000 people worldwide. The company brokers licensing agreements with the owners of those videos for distribution to clients in TV, advertising, and digital publishing. To date, Jukin says, it has paid more than $25 million in royalties to video owners.

Separately, on Thursday, Facebook pulled Trump 2020 campaign ads with Nazi symbols from the service for violating its policy banning “organized hate.” The inverted red triangle in the Trump ads was a Nazi symbol designating political prisoners in World War II concentration camps.