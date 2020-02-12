×

Facebook Taps Reuters for Paid Fact-Checking Program to Label Deepfakes, Misinformation

Todd Spangler

Amid the run-up to the 2020 U.S. election, Reuters announced a deal with Facebook under which the giant social-networking corporation will pay the global news service to fact-check information, images and video on Facebook and Instagram.

Reuters has formed a four-person fact-checking team that will work to verify content posted on Facebook and Instagram — and flag where media is false or misleading. The news service said it will assess the authenticity of user-generated photos, videos, headlines and other content on the Facebook platforms for U.S. audiences in both English and Spanish. Reuters also is publishing findings on a newly created blog.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but a Reuters rep said Facebook is paying the news service under the fact-checking program.

Other partners for Facebook’s Third-Party Fact Checking Program have included ABC News, PolitiFact, FactCheck.org and the Associated Press. About a year ago, Snopes.com withdrew from the initiative, citing “the ramifications and costs of providing third-party fact-checking services.”

“Expanding our fact-checking program is an important part of our work to fight misinformation,” Keren Goldshlager, head of Facebook integrity partnerships, said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Reuters is joining our U.S. partnership, and know we’ll benefit deeply from their expertise in visual verification and user-generated content.”

In December 2019, Reuters partnered with Facebook’s Journalism Project to develop an online-learning course for journalists designed to help them identify manipulated video, pictures and audio. It’s available in four languages including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

It’s a responsibility for news organizations and platforms “to halt the spread of false news,” said Jess April, Reuters’ director of global partnerships. The company has already worked to vet user-generated content for distribution to “thousands of clients globally,” April added.

