Facebook Says Russian Trolls Who Interfered in 2016 U.S. Election Are at It Again

said that in August it banned a “small network” of accounts affiliated with the same Kremlin-backed Russian hacking group that spread disinformation during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

On Tuesday, Facebook said it removed “a small network of 13 Facebook accounts and two Pages linked to individuals” associated with past activity by the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA). The activity focused primarily on the U.S., U.K., Algeria and Egypt, along with other English-speaking countries and countries in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the company.

The social network said it had launched the investigation into the Russian troll network’s activity based on information about its “off-platform activity from the FBI.”

“Our internal investigation revealed the full scope of this network on Facebook,” the company said.

Since 2017, Facebook said, it has removed over 100 networks worldwide for engaging in “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” The of those was linked to the Russian IRA.

Three years ago, Facebook said that Russia-linked content reached an estimated 126 million people during the 2016 campaign season and into 2017. In the fall of 2017, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was summoned before before Congress to explain how his company’s platform was used by the Russian-funded trolls to try to influence the 2016 U.S. election.

For the 2020 U.S. election, Facebook has claimed it has taken extra measures to ensure “election integrity.”

“We’re constantly working to find and stop coordinated campaigns that seek to manipulate public debate across our apps,” the company said Tuesday.