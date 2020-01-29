Facebook Revenue Climbs 25% in Q4 to $21 Billion, Stock Falls

turned in another massive quarter — reporting a quarterly record $21.08 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019, and announcing that its core app now reaches 2.5 billion users each month.

Still, while it beat Wall Street expectations on revenue (vs. analyst forecasts of $20.89 billion) and earnings per share of $2.56 (vs. $2.53 estimates), the stock dropped more than 6% in after-hours trading.

Net income for Q4 was $7.35 billion. That’s up 7% year-over-year, slower than the social giant’s top-line growth of 25% in the quarter, as Facebook’s operating costs grew 34% to $12.2 billion — causing investors to worry that the company’s profitability growth rate is slowing down.

Facebook also announced it was increasing the size of its share-repurchase program by $10 billion, after previously authorizing repurchases of up to $24 billion of its Class A common stock since 2017.

“We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow,” Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about.”

Facebook’s monthly active user count stood at 2.50 billion at the end of 2019, a 8% year-over-year increase. Daily active users were 1.66 billion on average for December 2019 (up 9% on an annual basis).

The company’s total measure of users across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp — which it calls family monthly active people (MAP) — was 2.89 billion as of the end of 2019, an increase of 9% year-over-year.

Facebook had 44,942 employees as of December 31, 2019, up 26% from the year prior.