Facebook Yanks Donald Trump’s George Floyd Video After Copyright Notice, Following Twitter

, like Twitter, has pulled down videos centered on the killing of George Floyd uploaded by Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, after Facebook received a copyright-infringement claim on the content.

The social-media giant removed the campaign video, in which Trump condemns for Floyd’s death and the resulting protests and rioting across the U.S., from both Facebook and Instagram on Friday. That came after the copyright owner of an image in the Trump video notified Facebook of the infringement.

“We received a copyright complaint from the creator under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and have removed the post,” a Facebook spokesman said. “Organizations that use original art shared on Instagram are expected to have the right to do so.”

For now, YouTube is still hosting a copy of the video, which has accumulated more than 330,000 views since it was posted June 3.

Twitter yanked the copyright-infringing Trump video on Thursday. It includes images of Floyd, and video and images showing memorials to Floyd, crowds of protesters and rioters, and people affected by the disturbances. A voiceover by Trump, from a recent speech, provides the narration in the video. “The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters and anarchists,” Trump says.

While Facebook pulled down the infringing Trump 2020 campaign video, the company has drawn criticism — including from its own employees — for deciding to take no action on Trump post from last week in which the president said about protests in Minneapolis, “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Zuckerberg previously said the “looting and shooting” post didn’t violate Facebook’s policies forbidding incitement of violence, and has said the company does not want to “do fact-checks for politicians.”

That stood in contrast to Twitter’s approach, which hid the Trump tweet for violating its policy glorifying violence. Trump, upset over Twitter’s fact-checking of two inaccurate tweets about mail-in ballots, last week issued an executive order aiming to strip Twitter’s legal immunity covering speech on its platform. This week, a tech policy organization sued Trump over the order, arguing that it violates the First Amendement.