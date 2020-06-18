Facebook Pulls Down Trump Campaign’s Ad for Hate-Speech Violations

removed posts and ads from Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign over imagery that violated the social network’s policy banning “organized hate.”

The Trump ads blasted “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups,” which it claimed are “running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem.” The ads featured an upside-down triangle, which anti-hate groups said was strikingly similar to notorious Nazi symbols denoting political prisoners in World War II concentration camps. Facebook’s move to pull down the posts was first reported by CNN.

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Variety. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

The Trump ads on Facebook also called on his followers to “stand with your President and declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization.”

Progressive watchdog group Media Matters called out the Trump 2020 ads on Thursday on Twitter, claiming the president’s campaign ran 88 individual ads with the inverted red triangle — which is “an infamous Nazi symbol.”

Facebook let the Trump campaign run 88 ads with inverted red triangle — an infamous Nazi symbol https://t.co/7eG1V9gNS8 pic.twitter.com/4yqTJgymr5 — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 18, 2020

