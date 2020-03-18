×

Facebook Glitch Incorrectly Marked Some Coronavirus Posts as ‘Spam’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook app
CREDIT: Amr Alfiky/AP/Shutterstock

Facebook has vowed to crack down on misinformation, particularly related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but its filtering systems may have overcorrected — and blocked legitimate posts.

On Tuesday, Facebook users began noticing the issue and posted examples on Twitter of the social service flagging their posts as spam when they tried to share links to articles about the coronavirus outbreak from publications including The Atlantic, USA Today, Seattle Times, BuzzFeed and Dallas Morning News.

In a statement Tuesday, Facebook VP for integrity Guy Rosen said the problem was due to a bug in the company’s spam-flagging system and that the glitch had been fixed.

“We’ve restored all the posts that were incorrectly removed, which included posts on all topics — not just those related to COVID-19,” Rosen wrote. “This was an issue with an automated system that removes links to abusive websites, but incorrectly removed a lot of other posts too.”

Facebook, like numerous other companies, has urged employees who can work from home to do so in all of its offices worldwide. In an earlier post, Alex Stamos, Facebook’s ex-chief security officer who left after a disagreement with the company, suggested it was related to Facebook increasing its reliance on automated content reviews after scaling back its human reviewers.

“It looks like an anti-spam rule at FB is going haywire,” Stamos tweeted. “Facebook sent home content moderators yesterday, who generally can’t WFH [work from home] due to privacy commitments the company has made. We might be seeing the start of the [machine learning] going nuts with less human oversight.”

In responding to Stamos, Rosen insisted that the problem stemmed from a bug in the company’s anti-spam system and was “unrelated to any changes in our content moderator workforce.”

With fewer human content reviewers, Facebook had said previously, “we’ll continue to prioritize imminent harm and increase our reliance on proactive detection in other areas to remove violating content. We don’t expect this to impact people using our platform in any noticeable way. That said, there may be some limitations to this approach and we may see some longer response times and make more mistakes as a result.”

Separately, Google’s YouTube said Monday that users may see a higher number of video takedowns — including removal of content that doesn’t actually violate YouTube’s policies — given lower staffing levels amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, Facebook, together with Google, YouTube, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit and Twitter, issued a joint statement saying they were coordinating COVID-19 response efforts. “We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world,” the companies said.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Facebook app

    Facebook Glitch Incorrectly Marked Some Coronavirus Posts as 'Spam'

    Facebook has vowed to crack down on misinformation, particularly related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but its filtering systems may have overcorrected — and blocked legitimate posts. On Tuesday, Facebook users began noticing the issue and posted examples on Twitter of the social service flagging their posts as spam when they tried to share [...]

  • Tubi

    Fox Corp. to Acquire Tubi Free-Streaming Service for $440 Million, Sells Roku Stake

    Fox Corp. said it will acquire Tubi, the ad-supported free streaming service, for $440 million in cash — a deal funded largely from Fox’s sale of its 5% stake in Roku. With Tubi, Rupert Murdoch’s TV broadcasting and cable company adds a dedicated streaming component to capture the rising internet-video tied: Tubi offers over 20,000 [...]

  • Apple Store London

    Apple Stores Are Now Closed Indefinitely Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

    Apple’s retail outlets worldwide, with the exception of the Greater China region, will be closed “until further notice,” the tech giant said. The company previously said it was closing down almost 500 stores worldwide until March 27 as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. Now, Apple indicated, it could be much longer than [...]

  • Facebook - Sheryl Sandberg

    Facebook Pledges $100 Million to Aid Small Businesses Affected by Coronavirus

    Hoping to earn goodwill among its advertising clients and global user base, Facebook announced that it will offer $100 million in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses that need assistance in staying afloat during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. For context, the $100 million Facebook said it has earmarked for [...]

  • John Legend performs live on stage

    John Legend to Perform a ‘Together at Home’ Livestreamed Concert Today

    John Legend will perform a livestreamed solo concert today as part of “Together, at Home,” a new series of online concerts presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen. Together, the organizations have launched a campaign called the Solidarity Response Fund that aims to raise $675 million throughout the month of April towards [...]

  • FAMILIAR FACE -- In Walt Disney

    Disney Plus: Half of U.S. Homes With Kids Under 10 Have Already Subscribed, Data Shows

    Disney Plus is one of the few bright spots in the Mouse House’s business portfolio amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Since Disney Plus’ launch in the U.S. in November 2019, approximately 50% of American households with children under 10 have already subscribed to Disney Plus midway through the first quarter of 2020, according to consumer [...]

  • 'The Perfect Candidate' to Receive Digital

    'The Perfect Candidate' to Receive Digital Release in U.K. as Theaters Shutter

    Distributor Modern Films has opted to give an online release to “The Perfect Candidate” in the U.K., as an alternative to the planned theatrical release, which has been put back as British movie theaters shutter due to coronavirus. The film by Haifaa Al Mansour, the trailblazing Saudi director of “Wadjda,” was scheduled for theatrical release [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad