Facebook to Launch ‘Messenger Rooms’ Free Videoconferencing Feature Similar to Zoom

is preparing to broadly launch a free videoconferencing product called Messenger Rooms — which will allow people to connect whether they use one of the social giant’s apps or not, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday.

The new videoconferencing feature is similar to Zoom and group video-chat app Houseparty, both of which have seen usage boom during the coronavirus crisis. Facebook’s Messenger Rooms will allow users to host videoconferences, with no time limit, for up to 50 people (whereas Messenger previously was limited to a maximum of eight users).

“Video presence isn’t just about calling someone,” Zuckerberg said in a live-stream on Facebook. “We’re going to start to see this theme of having a shared video-presence technology, but have the product experience vary dramatically” depending on use case.

Messenger Rooms will be launching across all of Facebook’s apps, including the Portal video device, starting this week, Zuckerberg said. In Facebook Messenger, a tray at the top of the news feed will show all active video rooms that a user’s friends are holding (if they’ve been granted permission to participate).

The company also is updating Facebook Live, the platform’s one-to-many live-streaming feature, to bring back “Live With,” a feature that lets broadcasters add another person into the live video.

And in another new feature, Instagram Live videos will now be viewable on desktop computers, Zuckerberg said. After Instagram users hold a live-stream they will soon be able to save the videos to IGTV, so they will be available for longer than the 24-hour limit in Instagram Stories.

Zuckerberg also alluded to the problem of “Zoombombing,” unwanted intrusions from people into Zoom meetings.

Messenger Rooms can be made private, or they can be open to people in a group with whom a user has more frequently interacted with, Zuckerberg said. “We also know it’s really important that annoying people — or problematic people” don’t drop in to hang out with Messenger Rooms users, he said. “We’ve built this with security and privacy in mind from the beginning.”

Facebook already is a major video-presence player: More than 700 million users of WhatsApp and Messenger participate in video calls daily, according to Zuckerberg. In many countries, video calling has more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook said.

Zoom, the internet videoconferencing platform that has seen usage boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, this week said more than 300 million users daily have been participating in its online meetings, up from a peak 10 million in December 2019. The company earlier this month said it was freezing product development for 90 days to focus on enhancing security in its system.