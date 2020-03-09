×

Facebook Slaps ‘Partly False’ Label on White House’s Edited Joe Biden Video, Joining Twitter in Flagging Misleading Content

Todd Spangler

Facebook, more than 24 hours after Donald Trump shared the White House’s video of a Joe Biden speech that had been edited to make it seem as if the former VP viewed Trump’s re-election as inevitable, added a warning label to the video saying that it included “partly false information.”

The move by Facebook to add the fact-checking overlay Monday to the video comes after Twitter applied a “manipulated media” tag on the same edited clip — and after Biden’s campaign publicly lambasted Facebook for not taking similar action.

The clip, which was posted Saturday evening by the White House’s director of social media and shared by Trump, was from Biden’s March 7 appearance at a rally in St. Louis, Mo. In the edited version of the video, Biden says, “We cannot win this re-election. Excuse me, we can only re-elect Donald Trump.” Biden’s full comment actually was, “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s got to be a positive campaign, so join us.”

Trump shared the video in a Facebook post with the text, “I agree with Joe!”

Facebook’s warning-label overlay, which requires users to click on a separate button to watch the video, links to third-party fact-checking site Lead Stories, which debunked the misleading video.

Under the heading “hoax alert,” Lead Stories pointed out that the video was “edited to remove the rest of the sentence to imply that Biden had mistakenly said that only Trump could win the 2020 presidential election.” The site noted that “Biden was suggesting that infighting within the Democratic Party could help lead to Trump’s re-election, not that he was somehow accidentally — or deliberately — conceding the race for the White House.” Lead Stories included a link to the full video of Biden’s speech on YouTube.

