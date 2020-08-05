Facebook Deletes Trump Post Claiming Kids Are ‘Virtually Immune’ From COVID-19

removed a post from Donald Trump’s page because it violated the social network’s policy banning false claims about the coronavirus. The content in question was a video clip of a Trump interview on Fox News Channel on Wednesday in which he claimed children were “virtually immune” from COVID-19.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook rep said in a statement.

In the excerpt from the Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” interview in the now-deleted Facebook post, Trump said, “My view is the schools should open. This thing’s going away. It will go away like things go away. And my view is that schools should be open. If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say, definitely — but almost immune from this disease. So few, they’ve got stronger, hard to believe, I don’t know how you feel about it, but they have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this… They don’t have a problem. They just don’t have a problem… They are virtually immune from this problem.”

Last month, Facebook pulled Trump 2020 campaign ads with Nazi symbols from the service for violating its policy banning “organized hate.” The inverted red triangle in the Trump ads was a Nazi symbol designating political prisoners in World War II concentration camps.

Trump also posted the same clip saying falsely that children were “virtually immune” to COVID-19 to on Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. ET, where it remained available as of this writing. Asked for comment, a rep for Twitter said the company was checking on the post.

More to come.