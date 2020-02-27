×

Facebook Cancels F8 Developers Conference Over Coronavirus Fears

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook F8 Conference 2019 - Mark Zuckerberg
CREDIT: Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has prompted Facebook to cancel this year’s F8 developers conference.

The F8 2020 was scheduled for May 5-6 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. The social giant had held the conference every year since 2007, and last year’s F8 drew more than 5,000 attendees, according to the company.

“[G]iven the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 2020,” Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, director of platform partnerships at Facebook, wrote in a blog post Thursday. “This was a tough call to make — F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world — but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on.”

Earlier this month, Facebook pulled the plug on its global marketing summit scheduled for March 9-12 in San Francisco because of coronavirus concerns. The virus outbreak also led organizers of wireless industry trade show Mobile World Congress (MWC) to cancel this year’s event, which had been slated to run Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona. Next month’s Game Developer Conference (GDC) is — for now — still set to run March 16-20 in San Francisco even after multiple companies, citing the coronavirus issue, announced they will skip the event including Microsoft, Sony, Electronic Arts, Kojima Productions and Unity Technologies.

According to Papamiltiadis, Facebook “explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it’s important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn’t feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance.”

Popular on Variety

In place of the in-person F8 event, Facebook is planning “other ways for our community to get together through a combo of locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content,” with details to be announced, Papamiltiadis wrote.

Past F8 confabs have featured keynote addresses from CEO Mark Zuckerberg; new product and feature announcements and demos; and sessions showcasing how developers can use Facebook technology.

(Pictured: Mark Zuckerberg delivering the keynote speech at F8 2019 in San Jose, Calif.)

More Digital

  • Facebook F8 Conference 2019 - Mark

    Facebook Cancels F8 Developers Conference Over Coronavirus Fears

    The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has prompted Facebook to cancel this year’s F8 developers conference. The F8 2020 was scheduled for May 5-6 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. The social giant had held the conference every year since 2007, and last year’s F8 drew more than 5,000 attendees, according to the company. [...]

  • Rachel Whitney Joins Spotify as Nashville

    Rachel Whitney Joins Spotify as Nashville Head of Editorial

    Rachel Whitney, formerly of YouTube, is joining Spotify as the Head of Editorial for Nashville, she announced in a social media post (which recently has become a method of the streaming giant announcing new employees).  A source close to the situation points out that the company now has two female executives at the helm of [...]

  • RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook,

    BTS' New Video for 'ON' Breaks YouTube Premiere Record (Watch)

    BTS have dropped their second official music video from their new album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” for the song “ON” — and within minutes of it dropping, the song became the biggest YouTube Premiere of all time, with 1.54 million concurrent viewers tuned in for the clip’s debut on YouTube Premieres. According to the [...]

  • Lisa Holme

    Discovery Hires Hulu's Lisa Holme to Lead Streaming Strategy

    Lisa Holme, a Hulu veteran who had been leading its international expansion strategy, has joined Discovery in a newly created role to oversee content and commercial strategy for the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming group. Discovery named Holme to the newly created role of group senior VP, content and commercial strategy, in Discovery’s direct-to-consumer group. She is [...]

  • Peloton

    Peloton Settles Legal Fight With Music Publishers

    Peloton settled a lawsuit filed by members of the U.S.’s music-publishing trade organization that had sought more than $300 million in damages over the interactive-fitness company’s alleged use of 2,468 unlicensed songs. The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), which represents American music publishers and songwriters, and Peloton together announced that they have “fully settled” the [...]

  • Gary Levine and Jana Winograde Showtime

    Showtime, HBO Broaden Scope as Parent Companies Aim to Grow Their Audiences

    For years, the halo around premium cablers such as HBO and Showtime has been integral to their branding. Their parent companies in a past life — Time Warner and CBS, respectively — seemed to be content with the tens of millions of subscribers each had accumulated. But now, shepherded by new corporate owners — AT&T’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad