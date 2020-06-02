Facebook Adds Tool to Bulk-Delete Old Posts, Hide Content From Other Users

is making it easier for users to wipe out embarrassing or otherwise personally painful posts.

The social-media giant announced Manage Activity, a new feature to make it easier for users to delete or hide many posts at once.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” the company said in announcing the tool.

The Manage Activity feature will launch first on Facebook’s mobile apps, and will be available on desktop and Facebook Lite in the future.

With the tool, users can archive content they don’t want others to see on Facebook but still want to keep for their own reference. For example, the company suggested, “you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook.”

Manage Activity also allows Facebook users to move posts they no longer want to the trash and then delete them entirely. Posts users send to the trash will stay there for 30 days before being deleted unless they choose to manually delete or restore them before then.

The feature includes filters to sort posts, such as those that include specific people or posts from a specific date range.

Facebook’s Manage Activity tool comes after the company last year finally launched a way for users to clear their browsing history with third-party apps and websites as well as block Facebook from sharing that info.