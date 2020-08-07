Facebook Bans QAnon Pro-Trump Conspiracy Group With Nearly 200,000 Members

has shut down one of the biggest QAnon conspiracy-theory groups on its platforms, citing repeated policy violations.

A Facebook representative said the group was removed for “repeatedly posting content that violated our policies,” per the BBC. The Official Q/Qanon group, which Facebook said it shut down Thursday, was identified as having violated Facebook policies prohibiting bullying and harassment, hate speech, and misinformation.

On Facebook, Official Q/Qanon had almost 200,000 members before it was kicked off the platform. Other QAnon groups remain active on the social network, according to media reports.

The move comes after Twitter on July 21 said it banned some 7,000 accounts affiliated with QAnon. In May, Facebook removed a “smaller network” of QAnon-affiliated accounts after they spread misinformation about the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

The pro-Donald Trump movement known as QAnon, which surfaced in 2017 on 4chan, is primarily “an online trolling and disinformation movement” whose followers believe “world governments are being controlled by a shadowy cabal of pedophiles (who will eventually be brought to justice by President Trump),” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Facebook appears to be taking more aggressive action against hate groups, amid the #StopHateForProfit ad boycott organized by groups including the ADL and NAACP.

In June, Facebook announced a blanket ban on the “boogaloo” far-right antigovernment movement. The company said at the time “is the latest step in our commitment to ban people who proclaim a violent mission from using our platform.”