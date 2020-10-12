Facebook Finally Bans All Holocaust Denial Content

, finally enacting a measure long called on by critics, said it will prohibit any content that “denies or distorts the Holocaust.”

The social-media giant said it made the decision by the “well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people,” Monika Bickert, Facebook’s VP of content policy, wrote in a blog post Monday. She noted that Facebook also recently banned anti-Semitic stereotypes “about the collective power of Jews that often depicts them running the world or its major institutions.”

Bickert specifically cited a recent survey of U.S. adults 18-39 that found almost one-fourth said they believed the Holocaust either was a myth, that it had been exaggerated or they weren’t sure it actually happened.

Starting later n 2020, Facebook will direct users who search for terms associated with the Holocaust or its denial to “credible information” from third-party sources, according to Bickert.

To date, Facebook has banned more than 250 white supremacist organizations and last week prohibited all content from groups affiliated with QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy and disinformation movement that has sprung up on the last three years. In the second quarter of 2020, Facebook removed 22.5 million pieces of hate speech from its platform in the second quarter of this year.